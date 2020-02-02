Super Bowl LIV: Kansas City Chiefs beat San Francisco 49ers 31-20

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Kansas City Chiefs are your Super Bowl champions.

Despite entering the fourth quarter trailing the San Francisco 49ers by 10 points, Patrick Mahomes helped lead the Chiefs to a 21-point fourth quarter to win the franchise's second Super Bowl title and first since Super Bowl LIV in 1970.

What follows is a running blog of the Chiefs' come from behind Super Bowl victory.

Fourth quarter

0:57: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20: Kendall Fuller picks off Jimmy Garoppolo and Kansas City will take some knees to become Super Bowl champions.

1:12: Chiefs 31, 49ers 20: So much for running out the clock. Damien Williams rips off a 38-yard run to give Kansas City a two-score lead.

1:25: Chiefs 24, 49ers 20: A Frank Clark fourth-down sack brings the 49ers' comeback attempt to an end as Kansas City takes over in position to run out the clock.

2:44: Chiefs 24, 49ers 20: Sammy Watkins beats Richard Sherman for a 38-yard gain to the 49ers' 10-yard line and Patrick Mahomes finds Damien Williams for a touchdown on a 5-yard swing pass to give the Chiefs a late lead.

5:18: 49ers 20, Chiefs 17: 49ers go three and out and run less than a minute off the clock in the process. Kansas City takes over at its own 35-yard line following a punt.

6:13: 49ers 20, Chiefs 17: Facing a 3rd and 15 from his own 35-yard line, Patrick Mahomes find Tyreek Hill for a 44-yard gain. Following a pass interference call on third down, Mahomes finds Travis Kelce for a 1-yard touchdown to bring the Chiefs within three points.

8:53: 49ers 20, Chiefs 10: Garoppolo finds Kittle for a 12-yard gain but that's the only damage the 49ers are able to do as a one-yard run, incompletion, false start and ill-fated Garopollo scramble forces a San Francisco punt.

11:57: 49ers 20, Chiefs 10: Mahomes had the Chiefs rolling and threatening to score before a pass intended for Tyreek Hill gets intercepted by Tarvarius Moore. 49ers take over at their own 20-yard line.

Third quarter

2:35: 49ers 20, Chiefs 10: Niners take the first two-score lead of the game as three Garoppolo completions set the stage for a Raheem Mostert 1-yard touchdown.

5:23: 49ers 13, Chiefs 10: The Chiefs avoid disaster when they manage to recover a Nick Bosa strip sack. But on the very next play, Patrick Mahomes throws an interception to linebacker Fred Warner and the 49ers take over on their own 45-yard line.

9:29: 49ers 13, Chiefs 10: 49ers put together a solid opening drive to the second half, including a 14-yard gain to Juszczyk. The drive stalls outside of the red zone, but the 49ers still manage to take the lead thanks to a 42-yard field goal by Robbie Gould.

Second quarter

0:00: Chiefs 10, 49ers 10: Garoppolo finds George Kittle for a 42-yard pass, but the play is called back for offensive pass interference as the first half comes to an end.

0:59: Chiefs 10, 49ers 10: For the first time since their opening drive, a Chiefs possession fails to end in points, with Kansas City forced to punt after only amassing 30 yards on seven plays. San Francisco takes over at its own 20 after a touchback.

5:05: Chiefs 10, 49ers 10: Jimmy Garoppolo answers back, engineering a 7-play, 80-yard drive of his own, which he caps with a 15-yard touchdown pass to fullback Kyle Juszczyk to tie the game.

9:32: Chiefs 10, 49ers 3: Mahomes engineers another impressive drive, but an incomplete pass intended for Sammy Watkins leaves the Chiefs facing a 4th and 7 at the Niners' 13-yard line. Rather than going for it, Andy Reid takes the points with a 31-yard Harrison Butker field foal pushing Kansas City's lead to 7.

14:08: Chiefs 7, 49ers 3: Jimmy Garoppolo is intercepted by Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland, giving Kansas City the ball at their own 44-yard line.

First quarter

0:31: Chiefs 7, 49ers 3: Chiefs put together an impressive drive of their own with Mahomes gaining 10 yards on the ground on a 3rd and 11 and Damien Williams getting a crucial fourth down conversion. Mahomes then punches it in from the 1 on an option play as the Chiefs take a 7-3 lead.

7:57: 49ers 3, Chiefs 0: 49ers put together an impressive drive, highlighted by a 25-yard Deebo Samuel reverse. The Chiefs hold strong just outside the red zone, however, forcing a Jimmy Garoppolo incompletion on 3rd and 5 from the 25-yard line to set up a 38-yard Robbie Gould field goal.