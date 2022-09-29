McCormack And Pucilowski Take The Wins At Cross Country Race

The Knight junior and Comets freshman with impressive wins

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA — Brian McCormack from Scranton ran a 17:10 on Wednesday to win the Cross Country cluster event at Abington Heights Middle School. Taking second in the boy's race was Ethan Williams from Valley View. Abington Heights won the team race 29-30 against Scranton. Luke Pilkulski from Scranton was 3rd in 17:30 and Abington Heights runner Tommy Walsh was 4th in 17:45

In the girl's race it was Abington Heights freshman runner Anna Pucilowski winning in 19:22 on her home course. This was the first time for her running on this course. Scranton Knight Bella Noreika took 2nd place in 20:02.