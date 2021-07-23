Martz Hall In Pottsville The Host Site For The Keystone Select Prospect Camp

Nearly 100 boy's basketball players participated in the one day camp in Schuylkill County.

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — Nearly 100 hoopsters grades 9-12 took to the floor at Martz Hall in Pottsville for the Keystone Select Prospect Camp.

A first of it's kind put together by some area high-school coaches. Chris Zimmerman the Shamokin Area boy's basketball coach says that it is a good recruiting tool and a chance for all the players to get some special instruction from college coaches.

"So Coach Mullaney and Coach Everett-Pottsville's old coach and Loyalsock's assistant coach we kind of decided to pull something together here for kids in the area. We know that it is very hard to get guys recruited, and we thought that this would be an opportunity to bring a bunch of college coaches in and work the kids out and do some fun things, and have them be evaluated by college coaches," said Chris Zimmerman.

Idris Ali part of Loyalsock's state championship recently signed with Mansfield. He will play at the Division II level in PSAC and felt coming here was still a good idea.

"I decided to come out. You know he is doing this for a lot of kids to help them get college recognition, so I decided to come here and help out with it and just be a part of it," said Idris.

Gabrielle Tanner from Mid Valley is 6'3" now and starting his sophomore year. Ben Chilson the junior from Tunkhannock at 6'6" can score. And a 50 point performance over the winter only helped increase his stock.

"I played AAU and my coach mentioned it to me and said it is going to be a good event. Probably come down me and a couple of my teammates are here. We are here to have some fun," said Gabrielle.

"I would like to improve my guard skills. I consider myself a guard. So just improving on those skills and getting feedback from the coaches it is going to be good. What is it like being here at Martz Hall? It is great. I have never been here before. It is a sight to see," said Ben.

Chris and the organizers of this one day camp here at Martz Hall are trying to make this an annual thing. They are also trying to get a camp going for girl's grade 9-12.

"We are looking at possibly doing a girl's one here. We have talked about that yesterday and looking at some dates. We would definitely like to do some future events if all goes well and we are hoping it does," again said Chris.