Line Mountain softball wins first-ever 'AA' state title in extra innings

Line Mountain took on Ligonier Valley in the PIAA 'AA' Softball State Championships at Penn State University.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Editor's Note: Video is from June 14 semi-final game against Williams Valley.

The Line Mountain Eagles softball team is set to take on Ligonier Valley in the PIAA 'AA' State Championship Thursday morning at Penn State University.

On the road to the state championship game, Line Mountain beat Brandywine Heights 4-0 in 8 innings in the state softball quarterfinals.

Then, Line Mountain's Kya Matter scored the only run of the game and struck out 19 in their semi-final win over Williams Valley to land themselves a spot in the State Championship.

Check back for live score updates.

Tears of joy!! The Eagles win in the bottom of the ninth to take their first ever softball state title in 2A. @WNEP @WNEPSports pic.twitter.com/mmkRy857hM — Corey Burns (@CoreyBurns27) June 17, 2021

Line Mountain’s pitcher Kya Matter takes care of business in the top of the 9th, 3 up, 3 down. Score still 0-0. Eagles have another chance. @WNEPSports @WNEP pic.twitter.com/lT54whhSEv — Corey Burns (@CoreyBurns27) June 17, 2021

Extra softball we go… The Eagles leave 2 on base in the 7th. 0-0 pic.twitter.com/CLhRiWyRU1 — Corey Burns (@CoreyBurns27) June 17, 2021

Last bats for Line Mountain as the game heads to the bottom of the 7th. @WNEPSports @WNEP pic.twitter.com/iuuskJ68e4 — Corey Burns (@CoreyBurns27) June 17, 2021

Through 6, 0-0, it’s a pitching duel… pictured Line Mountain’s Emily Gonsar as she led off the bottom of the 6th. @WNEPSports @WNEP pic.twitter.com/z1Re3xdszl — Corey Burns (@CoreyBurns27) June 17, 2021

After a lengthy delay for a new umpire, game is back on and after 4 innings still 0-0. Eagle fans sure showed up! @WNEPSports @WNEP pic.twitter.com/Lfl4VeBpEe — Corey Burns (@CoreyBurns27) June 17, 2021

Game is delayed due to an injured umpire (not pictured). He took a ball to the head area during the first inning. @WNEPSports @WNEP pic.twitter.com/sDUiKCdjhN — Corey Burns (@CoreyBurns27) June 17, 2021

After 3 innings, the game remains scoreless. Only 2 combined hits so far. Ligonier Valley comes to bat in the top of the 4th. @WNEPSports @WNEP pic.twitter.com/EgaPxEHwjO — Corey Burns (@CoreyBurns27) June 17, 2021

Scoreless after 1 1/2, Line Mountain comes to bat in the bottom of the 2nd inning. — Corey Burns (@CoreyBurns27) June 17, 2021