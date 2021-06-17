Line Mountain softball wins first-ever 'AA' state title in extra innings

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Editor's Note: Video is from June 14 semi-final game against Williams Valley.
The Line Mountain Eagles softball team is set to take on Ligonier Valley in the PIAA 'AA' State Championship Thursday morning at Penn State University.
On the road to the state championship game, Line Mountain beat Brandywine Heights 4-0 in 8 innings in the state softball quarterfinals.
Then, Line Mountain's Kya Matter scored the only run of the game and struck out 19 in their semi-final win over Williams Valley to land themselves a spot in the State Championship.
Check back for live score updates.