LIAA Opens Up Recruitment Period For New PIAA Officials For All Sports

Numbers for officials at critical mark in basketball, baseball and softball

SCRANTON, Pa. — This isn't the next math class inside Scranton High-School. But the latest effort by the Lackawanna Interscholastic Athletic Association to recruit new PIAA officials for all sports. Around 30 new candidates showed up, and for Forest City athletic director and freshman and junior high basketball assigner Brian Durkin that is a positive step. He has seen the numbers dwindle in the LIAA over the last 5 years.

"We'll I would say baseball, softball, and basketball. Certainly sports that are having difficulties fulfilling the assignments on a play date. Being an assigner for junior high basketball and freshman it seemed that it was chronic especially that there we're cancellations to fulfill an assignment for a scheduled date," said Brian.

In hopes of doing this again in the fall this first wave brought out some interested in becoming soccer officials. It included 17-year old Cayden Lougee and 21-year old Noah Barton.

"My plan is next year I am going to be at school out in Williamsport. So I am hopefully going to be able to make a little side money. You know becoming a referee," said Cayden.

"I played soccer since I was like 4 or 5 years old. I love the sport. I played it throughout high-school. I tried it a little bit in college and dealt with some injuries. So I really haven't been able to play. It's a way to stay involved with the sport that isn't specifically playing. I think that it is something that I could do over a long period of time than I could like continuing playing," said Noah.

The test is approximately 2 hours long. There are a series of 100 questions and you need to get 75 correct to pass, and there is an assigner in each room if you need assistance.

"How hard is it to find officials? We'll I guess we just shake the tree here and we are getting some people throughout the region who have interest and maybe they just need that little bit of nudge to jump on board and become a registered PIAA official in the sport that they are passionate about," again said Brian.

"We'll that is the problem. We don't have enough guys at this time. That's why a session like this is great. It gives the people an opportunity to come in and help us. And they can set their own hours. And there are a lot of veteran guys who can help out. So it's a win win for everybody," said Mark.