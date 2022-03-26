Ron Insinger Honored by PIAA as Winningest Boys Basketball Coach of All-Time

HERSHEY, Pa. — At halftime of the PIAA Class 2A girls basketball championship, the PIAA honored another from District IV - Loyalsock Boys Basketball Coach Ron Insinger. The Lancers won the state title last season. C.I. was recognized as the PIAA's winningest boys basketball coach of all-time. 1,010 wins and counting.

"I've been blessed the last year with so many honors and this literally puts the icing on the cake," Insinger said. "It's something special coming from the PIAA and being honored here in front of a big crowd is - I can't even explain it because I'm so happy and I'm oozing from all ends of my body right now because this is something that I would have never dreamed of 20 years ago."