PLAINS, Pa. — Lake-Lehman sophomore made history as the first female wrestler to win a District II championship, winning the Class 2A 106 pound title at the District II Wrestling Championships. Schechterly and Delaware Valley's Zac Jacaruso won the most outstanding wrestler awards. Lackawanna Trail and Abington Heights won the team titles.
Lake-Lehman's Lexi Schechterly the First Female District II Wrestling Champion
