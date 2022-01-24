Lady Bucks defeat Jim Thorpe in Girls' Super 16 matchup

Dunmore and Jim Thorpe sit atop the Super 16 Girls Basketball Countdown and faced off against each other Saturday afternoon

JIM THORPE, Pa. — The Super 16 matchup of our number 1 and two girls teams, Dunmore visiting Jim Thorpe.

It was a close game until the end. Jim Thorpe's Skylar Searfoss driving to the hoops and drops one in to close the points gap.

Lady Bucks Cadie Lewis with the shot it misses but the herd is underneath the basket for not one rebound but two. Ciera Toomey puts it in to extend the lead.

Dunmore again with the ball, Moriah Murray can't find anyone open so she takes the shot and its good for 3!

Lady Olympians trying to get back in this. Searfoss again with the bucket. She had 17 points in this game..

Jim Thorpe's Leila Hurley steps up and shoots for three and its good!

But it wasn't enough... Dunmore's free throws helped them seal the deal.

Lady Bucks win it 49-45... An exciting game with the best of the best.

"It came down to a couple plays here or there. You know, we were fortunate that our players made big free throws down the stretch made a couple of key plays. So I'm really proud of them. I think it prepares us a lot. You know, we played against a lot of great teams, obviously to come to Jim Thorpe, third tremendous team and play them in there gym, a very difficult task and just really proud of our players," said Ben O'Brien, Dunmore Head Coach.

"Defense is a big part of I think everybody's basketball game. You can't really get good offense if you're not playing any defense. So also like free throws. We work on free throws almost every day at practice. So when the pressures on you just got to knock them down and Mia Bloom over there, she had some really big free throws. To put us up a couple seconds left," said senior Moriah Murray.