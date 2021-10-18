Joe Lunardi Plays in Coaches vs Cancer of NEPA Inaugural Golf Tournament

ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi Played in the Charity Golf Tournament for Coaches vs Cancer of NEPA

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — Coaches vs Cancer of NEPA held their first-ever golf tournament at Glen Oak Country Club. Scranton Prep boys basketball coach, Andrew Kettel, is the chairman for the chapter. He continues to bring in some big names. For this event? ESPN Bracketologist, Joe Lunardi, who is a cancer survivor himself, and heavily involved with the Coaches vs Coaches in the Philadelphia area.

"The overall Coaches vs Cancer effort is really trying to grow the high school initiatives and this is one of the best in the country," Lunardi said. "So, anything that can be done to raise awareness and raise some money."