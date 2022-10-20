Historic win for Black Knights golf team

The PIAA Class AA State Championship was held in State College. The Lake-Lehman Black Knights brought home a historic win.

Example video title will go here for this video

LEHMAN, Pa. — A hero's welcome Wednesday night in Luzerne County for the Lake-Lehman boy's golf team.

They returned from Penn State after capturing the PIAA Class AA State Championship.

Conditions were on the chilly side. The coach said his players used the challenge to lock in on the course. The win is historic for the program

Michael Lugiano says, "It feels amazing being the first team at our school to ever win districts, let alone go to states, let alone win states is just amazing. Being here with my team, we're all great kids and have a ton of fun together. It's awesome."

We at WNEP want to send a big congratulations to the Lake-Lehman Black Knights state championship golf team.