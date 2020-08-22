Logan Paczewski Ready to Get Back on the Golf Course

Back from Injury, Dallas Golfer and Defending District Champion Paczewski Set for Junior Season

DALLAS, Pa. — Logan Paczewski is just happy to be back on the golf course, because unlike most golfers, he hasn’t been able to play all summer – and it’s not because of COVID-19.

"I got elbow surgery," Paczewski explained. "I was out from March until August 1st and then I really started playing. I just got back. That’s why I don’t want to get postponed so short. So then I have nothing to look forward to this year."

Paczewski had his surgery right when the pandemic began to spread in the U.S. – even flew down to Florida on a virtually empty flight to get it done – all to make sure he’d be ready for a season that might have been taken away from him.

On Friday, the PIAA voted to allow fall sports to continue, officially leaving decisions to postpone up to individual school districts. As of now, Dallas plans to play - relieving for Paczewski, who says his sport can be played safely.

"On the golf course, I think it’s a lot different because we’re obviously outside," Paczewski said. "They changed a couple rules where you have to keep the pins in. There’s no handshakes. We’re doing online scorecards now. There’s been golf tournaments going on all year round at clubs. Junior golf tournaments I’ve been playing in all over the east coast. They’ve all been playing. There hasn’t been any problem. So I shouldn’t see why there should be any problem with high school golf."

Paczewski’s next junior golf tournament is this week – the KJ Choi Foundation Junior Championships at Fiddler’s Elbow in New Jersey. As it turns out, that will be his final tune-up before the high school season. So the defending district two champion can focus on his main goals.

”A state championship would be huge for Dallas, but I’d rather win a team championship instead of an individual championship," Paczewski said. "Individual’s nice, but if we win a team championship, it would be absolutely crazy. Redeemer won a team championship with (Mariano) Medico and (Chase) Makowski. They’ve told me from past experiences that that was the best time of their life and that’s what I want to try and do.”