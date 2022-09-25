x
Weird

Did you see the strange light in the sky?

SpaceX says a Falcon 9 rocket with 52 Starlink satellites was launched from Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m.

WASHINGTON — What did you see last night? Was it a bird or a comet? No, it was a rocket.

SpaceX says a Falcon 9 rocket with 52 Starlink satellites was launched from Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida at 7:32 p.m. Saturday.

Clear skies provided a great view for many in region. Users on social media were stunned of what they say in the sky, hundreds shared their footages of a light streaking through sky of what we now know was the rocket.

This was the fourth lunch and landing for this Falcon 9 first stage booster, SpaceX stated in its website.

Some even spotted the beautiful sighting in across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

You can watch the full stream of the launch below: 

Here are just the few photos and videos of the rocket:

