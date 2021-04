Newswatch 16's Fred Letteri spoke with the Senator just hours before he died in 1991.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Thirty years ago this week, a U.S. senator and six others were killed in a tragic plane crash.

On April 4, 1991, Senator John Heinz was flying from Lycoming County to Philadelphia when a technical error led to a mid-air collision with a helicopter.

Newswatch 16's Fred Letteri spoke with the senator just hours before he died.