Video Vault: Ryan Newman talks about the Tricky Triangle

LONG POND, Pa. — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has driven at the Pocono Raceway more than 30 over the last 18 seasons.
He's always done well on the tri-oval track, including a win in 2003.
Back in 2014 Newman and some other racers spoke about Pocono and what they like about our area after a day of test-driving the track.
"This is one of my favorite race tracks, always like Pocono, always like the area, always talked about going fishing things like that, but coming up here with a new team and a new organization, just kind of working through all three corners of the tricky triangle," Newman said.