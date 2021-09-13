Two Scranton firefighters memorialized

The fire Department lost two members in 2020, now they are being honored.

SCRANTON, Pa. — The list of names on Scranton's fallen firefighter memorial along Mulberry Street is a list Chief John Judge never wants to see get any longer.

"I remember just a few weeks ago I heard something outside and it was them actually sandblasting the names on there and I hope I never have to hear that again," said Chief Judge.

2020 took its toll on the department.

Lieutenant James Togher died in May of 2020 of job-related cancer after serving the city of Scranton for 29 years.

Firefighter Stephen Sunday, just 28 years old, died in December from complications with COVID-19.

He was one of the department's newest recruits.

Their names were added to a list going back more than a century. The department's line of duty deaths.

"We're exposed to a lot of different things over the course of a career, you know? And none of them being good a lot of times," Chief Judge added.

Judge said the department didn't want 2021 to end without honoring the lives lost the year before. The department held a solemn ceremony Sunday honoring both men.

Stephen Sunday's family donated a family heirloom, a firefighter's bell, to the department in Stephen's memory.

Togher and Sunday's names are now on the firefighter's memorial outside Scranton City Hall and Fire Headquarters, permanently a part of Scranton's history.