Wilding bill passes PA Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legislation that honors the memory of a fallen Scranton police officer is one step closer to becoming law in Pennsylvania.

The State Senate passed Senate Bill 814, which would toughen charges against criminal suspects who flee from police on foot.

Officer John Wilding died in July of 2015 during a foot chase on Scranton's west side.

Sponsors of the bill say both police officers and members of the general public are put at risk when suspects try to run away.