Officer John Wilding's law passes Pennsylvania senate

The state senate passed a bill in honor of a fallen Scranton police officer.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Senate Bill 814 would make it a crime to flee a police officer on foot, and an additional crime if a police dog is hurt while it pursues the person.

It is in honor of John Wilding, who died of a head injury in 2015 while chasing suspects in a vehicle theft.

Another part of the bill would also protect police dogs by creating a separate offense if one is hurt while a suspect is fleeing.

Ofc. Wilding had been pursuing a position in the Scranton Police Department as a K-9 officer.

State Senators Marty Flynn and John Yudichak introduced the bill back in July.

Senate Bill 814 now goes to the house. It will also be called Officer John Wilding's Law.

Current law prohibits a suspect from fleeing an officer in a vehicle, but it says nothing about fleeing an officer on foot.

1/2... I have introduced Senate Bill 814 in honor of fallen Scranton police officer, John Wilding. Six years ago, on July 12 of 2015, Officer Wilding was killed in the line of duty trying to apprehend three armed robbery suspects who evaded arrest on foot. @GLFOP @SenMartyFlynn pic.twitter.com/RMNzVFApZw — Sen. John Yudichak (@SenJohnYudichak) October 27, 2021