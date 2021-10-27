Officer John Wilding's law passes Pennsylvania senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Senate Bill 814 would make it a crime to flee a police officer on foot, and an additional crime if a police dog is hurt while it pursues the person.
It is in honor of John Wilding, who died of a head injury in 2015 while chasing suspects in a vehicle theft.
Another part of the bill would also protect police dogs by creating a separate offense if one is hurt while a suspect is fleeing.
Ofc. Wilding had been pursuing a position in the Scranton Police Department as a K-9 officer.
State Senators Marty Flynn and John Yudichak introduced the bill back in July.
Senate Bill 814 now goes to the house. It will also be called Officer John Wilding's Law.
Current law prohibits a suspect from fleeing an officer in a vehicle, but it says nothing about fleeing an officer on foot.