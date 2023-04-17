Suspected DUI crash in Philadelphia kills four

The wreck happened early Saturday on I-76 westbound near the City Avenue/Route 1 exit.

PHILADELPHIA — Four people were killed, and a driver was arrested after a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway in Philadelphia.

The deadly wreck happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers arrested Victor Spizzirri, 31, of Philadelphia, after he swerved across several lanes and hit another vehicle near the I-76 westbound exit for Route 1 in the city.

All four people in that vehicle died at the scene. The victims' names have not been released.

Spizzirri was charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI and related charges.