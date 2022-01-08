Turnpike rates going up in the new year

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — If you plan on staying in the Keystone State until after the new year, there's a heads-up to drivers.
Turnpike tolls will increase by 5 percent starting in the new year.
That brings the standard rate from $1.70 to $1.80 for folks with easy-pass, and from $4.10 to $4.40 for toll-by-plate customers.
The Turnpike Commission says toll rates will continue to increase annually until 2050 as it makes payments to PennDOT.
The new rates take effect on January 8, 2022.
