New law takes aim at Turnpike toll offenders

There will be no more skipping out on paying tolls on the Turnpike. If you do, a new law will allow the state to suspend your vehicle registration.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Drivers who use the Pennsylvania Turnpike and don't have an E-ZPass get billed based on their license plate. Turnpike officials say they are out millions of dollars because people aren't paying the toll.

Governor Tom Wolf signed a new law allowing the Turnpike Commission to notify people to pay their tolls, or the state could suspend their vehicle registration. Turnpike officials estimate there are about 25,000 vehicles that could be booted from roadways.

Newswatch 16 spoke with drivers who use the Turnpike often about the new law.

"It's a terrible system for the billing if it's all going to be just paper or something like that. It makes it tougher. Somebody else grabs your mail; anything could happen," Jerret Belcher said.

"I think the law should be enforced and the bills paid. That's it," Michael Albano said.

Turnpike officials estimate $155 million in unpaid tolls to date.

Registrations could be suspended if you have more than $250 in unpaid tolls.

Drivers we spoke with say they aren't surprised so many people haven't paid their tolls because of how much it costs to use the Turnpike.

"My tractor-trailer, I get charged, I think, a hundred and some dollars to use the Turnpike. It's crazy. They suspend that, and I can't drive," John Dorson said.

The new law will go into effect in the new year, and people will be given several notices to pay the tolls they owe before their registration is suspended.