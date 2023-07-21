Passenger killed after busses collide in Philadelphia

Police say a 72-year-old woman died and 19 others were injured.

PHILADELPHIA — One person is dead, and 19 others are injured after two SEPTA buses crashed in Philadelphia.

One bus rear-ended the other along Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say a 72-year-old woman died from her injuries.

One of the bus drivers is still in critical condition.

SEPTA will conduct a review to determine what caused the deadly bus crash.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.