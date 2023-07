A driver from McClure was killed in a crash late Tuesday night.

MCCLURE, Pa. — A driver from Snyder County died in a crash Tuesday night.

State police said Anthony Snook, 34, of McClure, died after the wreck on West Specht Street in McClure around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Trooper said Snook lost control, hit several trees, and was thrown from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined Snook was speeding and under the influence. He was not wearing a seat belt.