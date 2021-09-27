March for Life rally in Harrisburg

Hundreds are expected in Harrisburg Monday, Sept. 27, for the first-ever official Pennsylvania March for Life.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Hundreds of people are expected at the state capital in Harrisburg Monday.

The Pennsylvania Family Institute is hosting the first-ever official Pennsylvania March for Life on Monday, September 27.

The march against abortion comes on the first day the statehouse is back in session.

The bishop of the Diocese of Harrisburg is listed as one of Monday's speakers.

A rally is set to begin at 11 a.m with a march around the Capitol Complex building scheduled to start at noon.