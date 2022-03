According to the Hersheypark website, this year cash payments are no longer accepted.

HERSHEY, Pa. — Heading to Hersheypark this summer? Make sure you bring your credit card.

The park accepts all major credit cards, debit cards, and Hersheypark gift cards, along with Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay.

Cash can be converted to prepaid debit cards inside the park.

Hersheypark opens for the season on April 2.