Study: Pennsylvanians rank Hershey's Mini Bars as the best Halloween candy

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — CandyStore.com, an international sweets e-commerce site, has released a map of the favorite Halloween candy of each state, and the people have spoken: Hershey's Mini Bars are the favorite of Pennsylvanians.

Coming in at number two is M&M's and number three is Skittles.

The site looked at 14 years of sales data (2007 to 2021), and looked in particular at the months leading up to Halloween. CandyStore.com sells nationwide, and in Canada, so their analysts worked with candy manufacturers and distributors across the country to reach their conclusions.

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending is expected to hit $3 billion this year, which is a 20% increase over last year's spending before anyone was vaccinated against COVID-19 and during a fall surge of the virus. Halloween spending overall is expected to be over $10 billion, which is up 26% over last year.

Nationally, the number one Halloween candy was Reese's Cups, followed by Skittles, M&M's, Starburst, and Hot Tamales.