President Donald Trump makes campaign stop at Lancaster Airport

LITITZ, Pa. — Update, 3:22 p.m.: President Trump has left the dias at Lititz Airport.

Original Coverage

President Donald Trump will be making a campaign stop in Lancaster County on Monday, his campaign announced Friday.

President Trump is scheduled to host a 'Make America Great Again' event at the Lancaster Airport located at 530 Airport Road in Lititz.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. and the event kicks off at 1:30 p.m.

Ticket registration can be done at donaldjtrump.com.

With Pennsylvania vital to his re-election chances, President Trump visited Erie on October 20.