Scranton voters react to Biden announcement

From the house he grew up in, to the street named after him in downtown Scranton, residents gave their opinions on President Joe Biden looking for four more years.

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A sign paying homage to the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden, still hangs on the railing in front of his childhood home in the Green Ridge section of Scranton.

"My father, James P Kennedy, and President Biden grew up together and they were on the first Little League team here at Green Ridge Little League in 51," said Patrick Kennedy, Scranton.

He and his family are big supporters of the President and his decision to run for a second term.

"I'm thrilled. I think President Biden has done a great job in the last 2 1/2 years getting us out of the pandemic and into the right direction," said Kennedy. "I think he was the best option in 2020 and I think you'll be the best option again in 2024."

From Joe Biden way, we headed to downtown Scranton to see what voters along Biden Street are thinking when it comes to four more years.

"He was kind of just a one-term to get Trump out of office," Sam Durante, University of Scranton. "I just, I feel like it's the general consensus that he shouldn't have."

"A lot of the things he's done are good of course, but he is just sort of not all there," said Robert Correas-Rivera.

Despite worrying about President Biden's age when he would run for re-election, Correas-Rivera also says Biden did not prove enough during his current presidency to earn a second term.

"He's made promise after promise on his campaign and his of course he's delivered on some of them, but it's been real rough to watch because he only does it during election season," said Correas Rivera. "During the midterm. He actually cracked down on some of his promises outside that he doesn't really do all that much."

Biden's re-election announcement comes around the same time as his former boss 44th President Barack Obama, who waited until April of 2011 to say he'd be running for a second term.