Waiting for Pres. Biden in Green Ridge

People in Scranton were visiting Joe Biden's old neighborhood, hoping to catch a glimpse of the president if he stopped by.

Unfortunately, Biden did not stop by.

Early Wednesday morning, the president posted on social media a photo of him as a kid playing baseball on the front lawn of his childhood home on North Washington Avenue in Scranton's Green Ridge section with a caption saying, "Today, I'm heading back home to Scranton."

Throughout the day, folks have walked by to stop and look at the house in the 2400 block. We have no had confirmation of whether or not the president will stop although neighbors do believe that social media post had a hidden message.

Biden stopped here on Election Day morning. He went into the house for a few minutes last November and signed the wall, "From this house to the White House with the grace of God 11/3/2020."

A few weeks later this intersection of North Washington Avenue and Fisk Street was renamed to Joe Biden Way.