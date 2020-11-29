PA's Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit invalidating mail-in voting

The court decided unanimously that the lawsuit was filed months after the time limit.

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court threw out a lower court's order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on the Nov. 3rd election ballot.

On Wednesday, a Pennsylvania appeals court judge ordered state officials to halt any work towards certifying election results.

Court Judge Patricia McCullough issued the order but canceled it amid the appeal.

Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly and others filed suit Saturday to challenge 2.5 million mail-in ballots, predominately cast by Democrats.

Republicans say the GOP-controlled state legislature had failed to follow proper procedure when they voted last year to expand mail-in voting.

The week-old lawsuit had challenged the state's mail-in voting law as unconstitutional.

Kelly and other Republican plaintiffs had sought to throw out the 2.5 million mail-in ballots submitted under the law or to wipe out the election results and direct the state's legislature to pick Pennsylvania's presidential electors.

There is already an almost century-old law that grants the power to pick electors to the state's popular vote.

Tonight's ruling unanimously decided the underlying lawsuit was filed months after the expiration of a time limit in PA's expansive year-old mail-in voting law allowing for challenges to it.