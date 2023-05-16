Daniel Zeigler projected winner | Election results for Carbon County Sheriff

The man who took over as sheriff in carbon county after his predecessor retired will most likely stay as the Carbon County Sheriff.

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — UPDATE:

Daniel Zeigler declared victory inside the Nesquehoning VFW.

He secured the Republican nomination as sheriff.

Zeigler ran against Daniel McLean and Richard Branche, both of whom Zeigler currently works with at the sheriff's office.

Zeigler was appointed sheriff in January 2022 to replace Anthony Harvilla, who retired.

He says a lot of work went into campaigning, and he’s thankful for not only his team but the people who came out and supported him.

No Democrats were on the ballot.

November Zeigler will most likely become sheriff.

Original story:

Richard Branche Sr., Daniel Zeigler, and Daniel McLean Jr. are running in the primary election for Sheriff of Carbon County.

Richard Branche Sr. joined the sheriff’s office last year, before that, had a long career in law enforcement in New Jersey and South Carolina. He lives in Penn Forest Township.

Daniel Zeigler was appointed sheriff in January 2022 to replace Anthony Harvilla, who retired.

Daniel McLean Jr. has served as a deputy sheriff for 12 years and also a police officer in Summit Hill. He graduated from Lehighton Area HS.

All three are running as Republicans.

Check back here for the latest results on this race after polls close at 8 p.m., or get the latest results from all the races that matter to you at wnep.com/elections or with the WNEP app.