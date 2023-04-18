Here's everything you need to know to vote in Pennsylvania | WNEP Election Guide 2023

The Pennsylvania Municipal Primary is May 16, 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the candidates and voting in Pennsylvania in 2023.

VOTING IN PENNSYLVANIA IN 2023 : Voting FAQ

How do I register to vote?

May 1 is the LAST DAY TO REGISTER before the primary.

To register to vote, you can visit Votes PA's website here.

To complete the process, you must fill out a voter registration form. Once complete, the county voter registration office reviews the form.

If your registration is accepted, you will receive a voter registration card in the mail. That card will show your name, address, party affiliation and the address of where you will vote.

There are four ways you can register to vote or update your registration:

How do I cast my vote?

In Pennsylvania, you can vote in person at your assigned polling location, by absentee ballot or mail-in ballot.

Requests for an absentee or mail-in ballot must be received by the local elections office by May 9.

Your completed ballot must be in the elections office by 8:00 p.m. on May 16, and postmarks on that date do not count.

When can I vote?

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on May 16.

Mail-in ballots can be returned via U.S. mail or dropped off at the local county elections office.

How do I apply for a mail-in ballot? When is the deadline to apply?

Applying for a mail-in or absentee ballot is easy to do online. Registered voters can apply on VotesPA.com. If you provide an email address, you can receive real time updates on your application and track when your ballot is expected to arrive.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in Pennsylvania is May 9. However, the U.S. Postal Service recommends voters do not wait that long to apply in order to ensure their ballot arrives on election day.

How do I vote by mail?

In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots are due by May 16, which means ballots should be sent in the mail no later than May 10.

If you receive a mail-in ballot but decide you want to vote in person, you must bring your unmarked ballot and envelope to your polling place. Without them, you can only vote in person by provisional ballot.

You can also bring your mail-in ballot to your county election office at any time, as long as it is before 8:00 pm on May 16.

For more information, you can visit the Pennsylvania Department of State’s website.

Where can I vote on May 16?

On Tuesday, May 16, voters wishing to vote will have the option to do so in person or by mail.

Voters can find their polling location at the Department of State's website here.

Do I need photo ID to vote?

The first time you vote at an in-person polling location, you MUST bring a photo or non-photo ID.

Options include, but are not limited to, the following:

Pennsylvania driver’s license or PennDOT ID card

ID issued by any Commonwealth agency

ID issued by the U.S. Government

U.S. passport

U.S. Armed Forces ID

Student ID

Employee ID

Non-photo ID issued by the Commonwealth

Non-photo ID issued by the U.S. Government

Firearm permit

Current utility bill

Current bank statement

Current paycheck

Government check

If I HAVEN'T turned in my absentee ballot yet, can I drop it off on Election Day?

Yes. Here's what to do:

Bring your ballot and the pre-addressed outer return envelope to your polling place to be voided. After you surrender your ballot and envelope and sign a declaration, you can then vote a regular ballot. If you don't surrender your ballot and return envelope, you can only vote by provisional ballot at your polling place. Your county election board will then verify that you did not vote by mail before counting your provisional ballot.

MORE VOTER RESOURCES |

Can I register to vote on Election Day?

The simple answer is no.

The simple answer is no.

Pennsylvania does not provide for same-day voting at the present time.

