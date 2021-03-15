Pennsylvania man one of two suspects arrested for alleged assault on the Capitol Police officers who died after the Jan. 6 riot

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, has been charged with George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, the FBI said.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man is one of two suspects charged with assaulting Brian Sicknick, the US Capitol police officer who died after pro-Trump supporters stormed the building in January., according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Julian Elie Khater, 32, of State College, has been charged along with George Pierre Tanios, 39, of Morgantown, West Virginia, the FBI said.

The two are accused of conspiring to injure officers and assaulting federal officers, among other charges.

They allegedly sprayed Sicknick and two other officers with a chemical spray as other rioters attempted to breach security and get inside the Capitol building during the uprising.

Khater and Tanios were arrested on Sunday in connection with a complaint filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., charging them with conspiring to injure officers and assaulting federal officers, among other charges, on Jan. 6.

Khater was arrested as he disembarked from an airplane at Newark Airport in New Jersey. Tanios was arrested at his residence in West Virginia, the FBI said.

Both men are charged with one count of conspiracy to injure an officer; three counts of assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon; one count of civil disorder; one count of obstructing or impeding an official proceeding; one count of physical violence on restricted grounds, while carrying dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct, act of physical violence on Capitol grounds, according to the FBI.

According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Khater and Tanios were at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and were observed in video footage working together to assault law enforcement officers with an unknown chemical substance by spraying officers directly in the face and eyes.

During the investigation, it is alleged that law enforcement discovered video that depicted Khater asking Tanios to “give me that bear s*it.”

Tanios replied, “Hold on, hold on, not yet, not yet… it’s still early.”

Khater then retrieved a canister from Tanios’ backpack and walked through the crowd to within a few steps of the police perimeter, the FBI says.

The video shows Khater with his right arm up high in the air, appearing to be holding a canister in his right hand and aiming it at the officers’ direction while moving his right arm from side to side.

The complaint affidavit states that Officers Sicknick, Edwards, and Chapman, who were all standing within a few feet of Khater, each reacted to being sprayed in the face.

The officers retreated, bringing their hands to their faces and rushing to find water to wash out their eyes.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office, the U.S. Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the case.