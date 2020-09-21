Trump: Supreme Court pick to be announced by Friday or Saturday

The president made the statement on the show 'Fox & Friends' Monday saying he has a list of five finalists, or 'probably four.'

President Donald Trump says he expects to announce his pick for the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, after funeral services for Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

He told "Fox & Friends" on Monday that he had a list of five finalists, "probably four," and that he is pushing for a confirmation vote before Election Day.

Trump disparaged reports that Ginsburg had told her granddaughter it was her wish that a replacement justice not be confirmed until the inauguration of a new president. Trump said he thought his Democratic political foes were behind the report, including Rep. Adam Schiff, who led the House impeachment probe, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer..