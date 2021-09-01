Norm Macdonald, comedian and former 'SNL' star, dies at 61

The veteran comedian had been privately battling cancer for nearly a decade.

WASHINGTON — Comedian Norm Macdonald, who was a beloved cast member on "Saturday Night Live" and starred in countless movies, has died at the age of 61, according to multiple media reports.

Macdonald's management firm told DEADLINE that Macdonald had been privately battling cancer for nine years and died Tuesday morning.

His longtime producing partner, Lori Jo Hoekstra, told the outlet that Macdonald wanted to keep his health issues private because "He never wanted the diagnosis to affect the way the audience or any of his loved ones saw him. Norm was a pure comic."

Variety, TMZ and other outlets later confirmed Macdonald's death.

As news of Macdonald's death spread, tributes poured in over social media from fellow comedians and fans.

Comedian Steve Martin said: "We loved Norm MacDonald. One of a kind."

Comedian Jon Stewart declared that "No one could make you break like Norm Macdonald. Hilarious and unique."

Comedian Patton Oswalt said: "Good bye, Norm. You were never not 100% hilarious."

Actor Josh Gad called him "one of the most underrated and hilarious SNL performers."

"Norm MacDonald was always deceptively smart, always independent, completely original. A great loss," "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me" host Peter Sagal tweeted.

Macdonald got his start as a writer on "Roseanne," according to Variety. was an "SNL" cast member from 1993 to 1998 and anchored the show's Weekend Update segment for three seasons. After leaving "SNL," he starred in his own TV series, "The Norm Show," which aired on ABC for three seasons.