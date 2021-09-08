Michael Constantine, star of 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding,' dies at 94

The award-winning Greek-American actor is best known for his role as the Windex-loving, father of the bride, Gus Portokalos, in 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding.'

WASHINGTON — Actor Michael Constantine, who played the father of the bride in the hit movie "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," has died, according to multiple reports. He was 94.

The award-winning Greek-American actor is best known for his role as the Windex-loving Gus Portokalos, but he also acted in the TV series "Room 222" from 1969 through 1974. The role earned him an Emmy for best supporting actor in a comedy in 1970.

He performed in several other TV series including "Electra Woman and Dyna Girl," "Quincy M.E.," "Murder, She Wrote," a few episodes of "Law & Order" and the series spin-off of the movie and sequel, "My Big Fat Greek Life."

Constantine’s brother-in-law Michael Gordon told the Reading Eagle that he died peacefully of "natural causes" in Reading, Pennsylvania on Aug. 31 after a long illness. When he passed, he was surrounded by family, including his two sisters. Gordon added that Constantine was a native of Reading and the son of Greek immigrants.

The paper also noted that Constantine’s birth name was Gus Efstration.

Actress and co-star Nia Vardalos, who played his daughter Toula Portokalos in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding," paid tribute to Constantine on social media.

"Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend," said Vardalos in her tweet. "Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael."