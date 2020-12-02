Trump wants Pentagon to review impeachment witness' conduct

Trump says that any discipline of Vindman is up to the Pentagon but that he expects commanders to “take a look" at his conduct.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is suggesting that the Pentagon review the conduct of a former White House national security aide who played a central role in the Democrats' impeachment case.

Until last week, Army Lt. Col. Alex Vindman was detailed to the White House as a National Security Council aide.

He testified before the House impeachment panel that Trump inappropriately pushed Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden.

Last Friday, the decorated soldier was escorted out of the White House. David Pressman is a partner at a New York legal firm that represented Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman. He said Vindman was asked to leave for “telling the truth.”

Pressman said in a statement that there is “no question in the mind of any American why this man's job is over, why this country now has one less soldier serving it at the White House.”

Later that same day, Former Vice President Joe Biden encouraged the crowd at the Democratic presidential debate to give a standing ovation to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman after President Donald Trump ousted him.