'Stand up and clap for Vindman' | Biden calls for round of applause at debate for ousted officer

The former vice president told the crowd to stand in support for Alexander Vindman, who testified in the impeachment case, after President Donald Trump ousted him.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Former Vice President Joe Biden encouraged the crowd at Friday’s Democratic presidential debate to give a standing ovation to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman after President Donald Trump ousted him in retribution for his testimony during House impeachment proceedings.

Biden declared Friday that Trump “should be pinning a medal on Vindman, not Rush Limbaugh,” the far-right radio personality with whom Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom on Tuesday.

The ovation for Vindman punctuated a discussion that started with mention of Trump’s efforts to have Biden and his son Hunter investigated by Ukraine officials. That move was the crux of the impeachment case against Trump.