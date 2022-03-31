Tunkhannock Township welcomes new K-9

The township received a state grant to fully fund the new K-9 officer.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The newest officer was welcomed at a police department in Wyoming County.

K-9 Etu is now part of the force in Tunkhannock Township.

Officers say she's already been out on her first drug bust.

"It will help with finding narcotics and all that, missing people, illegal firearms, she's not trained for that yet but that's coming up soon," said Benjamin Seibert, K-9 officer.

Tunkhannock Township received a state grant to fully fund the new K-9 officer.