Pasta diner supports new K9 officer

The fundraiser supported the Gouldsboro Police Department's new K9 officer Porsche.

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — Folks in Wayne County cooked up pasta to help out the community's newest police officer.

The fundraiser was to support the Gouldsboro Police Department's new K9 officer a five-month-old German Shepherd named Porsche.

The department needs money for Porsche's training and neighbors were happy to step up and help.

"It's going to help clear up this community, clear up a lot of problems we've been having. As I said, we needed a K9, especially a drug-sniffing unit, to clear up the streets," said Eric Filer, volunteer.

Porsche still has a few more months of training.

The community sold close to 200 dinners for her.