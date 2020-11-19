Tunkhannock Area School District going virtual

All sports and extracurricular activities are also suspended until December.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — The Tunkhannock Area School District voted Wednesday night to suspend in-person classes and use virtual learning until Tuesday, December 1.

All sports and extracurricular activities will also be suspended until this date.

On December 1, the school board will meet and make a decision going forward.

The district originally dismissed schools early on Monday due to members of the school community testing positive for COVID-19.

Curbside meals will be available for pickup at the district's primary center.