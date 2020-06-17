Some youth baseball teams return to the field as counties enter green phase

Drills have players spaced six feet apart and every 30 minutes players pause for a hand sanitizer break.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Youth baseball teams are hoping to salvage some semblance of a season, despite months of delays before they could even begin.

The Little League in Tunkhannock and a travel team called the Keystone Titans use the same field, but they are having two very different seasons so far.

Tunkhannock Little League is not entirely sure if it will have a season at all this summer.

However, the Keystone Titans have already begun to practice.

Baseball coaches for the Titans begin each practice by asking players questions about their health.

"We make sure nobody who shows up to practice is symptomatic. We take temperatures before every practice to make sure nobody is showing up sick," Coach Michael Dickinson said.

Wyoming County moved into the green phase on Friday, allowing team sports like this to practice again for the first time since Mid-March.

Drills have players spaced six feet apart and every 30 minutes players pause for a hand sanitizer break.

"It's so much fun getting out with people instead of just seeing your family," Pitcher Jacob Walsh said.

Tunkhannock Little League Board member Bob Barkley said the league has already canceled the season for the youngest ballplayers ages five to seven.

However, there is hope that the older kids will still be able to play.

"We've sent surveys out to the parents of our minor and major baseball and softball programs, so that would be ages 8-12 to see if there is enough interest in playing teams in a limited season later in the summer, perhaps sometime in July," Barkley said.

If and when baseball does return to the field in Tunkhannock, things will look a lot different.