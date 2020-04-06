Little Leagues in Lycoming County ready to return

Teams will be able to begin baseball operations on June 5 when the county enters Governor Wolf's green phase.

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — On June 5, Lycoming County will enter Governor Wolf's green phase. The green phase will allow youth activities such as Little League baseball to begin. Little Leagues in Lycoming County are working around the clock to make sure the return to baseball is safe.

"We go green tomorrow so we are allowed to start having gatherings of more than 25 people so we are going to start practicing tomorrow and we are going to do our best to abide by social distancing, we're not going to use dugouts, we will space the kids and the gear out along the fence," said Chris Lusk, a coach in the Little Mountaineer Little League.

"Trying to prepare for the signage we are going to need, the hand sanitation we are going to need and the sanitation of equipment so we are trying to break out guidelines we can share with the local leagues we will be inter leaguing with," said Ron Diemer the president of Williamsport Area Little League.

Coaches and league presidents around Lycoming County are excited to welcome kids back to the ballpark.

"The community as a whole is ready to get it started and we are ready to see kids playing baseball. I think we need it as a community, we need the kids out there moving and something to take our minds off what has been going on."

"The kids are excited to get out there and play and so we want to be able to provide them that opportunity."

Little League International issued some guidelines before local leagues could start play. For example, each Little League needs to hold two weeks of practice before seasons can start.

"Little League is recommending two weeks of practice because in baseball you got to develop some arm strength. And pitch counts, we got to worry about and just for general safety so the kids know the basics of the game."