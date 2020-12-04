Pastor preaches from church roof

Outfitted with a safety harness, Pastor Heuer stood atop his church building, preaching into a radio transmitter.

NICHOLSON, Pa. — The Easter holiday, according to Pastor Sean Heuer, is one of the most important holy days for his congregation at the Bridge Community Church in Nicholson.

That's why, despite social distancing guidelines due to the coronavirus pandemic, he didn't want to stream Easter service online.

"I've been getting a lot of messages, a lot of emails," Pastor Heuer said. "People want some sort of normality towards their day, towards Easter."

While members of the church were able to gather in person, little else about the service was normal.

Outfitted with a safety harness, the pastor stood atop the church building, preaching into a radio transmitter.

People were asked to stay in their vehicles and listen to the service on through their speakers.

Pastor Heuer wanted to be visible to those parked in the main church parking lot, and to those in this alternate parking lot across the street.

Church volunteers say the radio transmitter reaches about a half-mile radius so he wanted to be visible for any neighbors tuning in as well.

"Easter is about family," explained church volunteer Jam Mauricio. "You gather together and you worship that he is risen now look at him, he's up there and he's gonna tell the world."

"Well I have a roofing and siding business so I was all for him being on the roof," John Nemetz of Benton Township said. "We love the idea. What better way to spend Easter than at Church?"