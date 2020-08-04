Churches find a way to celebrate Easter

A group of churches in one part of Schuylkill County has come up with a way to celebrate Easter with the community, from a distance.

TREMONT, Pa. — Some flowers outside of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in Tremont offer a glimmer of hope during what's been a difficult time for so many.

Due to the coronavirus, there won't be any Easter services here or many other places across the country, but several churches in this part of Schuylkill County are coming together in a unique way.

"I'm hoping everybody comes out on their porch and stays socially distanced away from each other, but comes out, listens and says a prayer," said church secretary Florence Monger.

On Sunday at noon, several churches in Tremont, Donaldson, and Newtown will be ringing their bells for five minutes to celebrate Easter and give praise and remembrance to Jesus Christ. People in those communities are invited to come out onto their porches during that time and join together in prayer.

"I think it will mean a lot, particularly to the elderly members who aren't necessarily connected through Facebook, email, or any of the other social media platforms. they're kind of isolated and it's kind of bringing the sound of Easter to them and the warmth of Easter."