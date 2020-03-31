Animal shelter in need of help

Hillside SPCA near Pottsville says it's the only shelter open in the county, so it's being hit with what it calls the "perfect storm."

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — While many businesses across the state are closed, some animal shelters are still up and running

Even though Governor Tom Wolf issued a stay-at-home order for Schuylkill County on Monday, Hillside SPCA near Pottsville remains open and stress is mounting at the shelter.

"We're the only shelter currently open, so we're getting all the calls for the cruelty cases. We're getting all of the drop-offs for the strays. Our numbers are rising, our donations are down. We are getting back-ordered on litter and wet food. We're in a crisis right now with everything hitting at once," said Donna Boyd, a member of Hillside SPCA's board of directors.

The shelter is currently housing more than 60 dogs and well over 200 cats. Officials are asking for any type of assistance from the community to help ease the tension. That could be a monetary or material donation for items that are out of stock or on backorder. Some people have also utilized services like Amazon or Chewy to send items directly to the shelter.

"If they could donate, just a dollar or five dollars. I know times are tough right now, but whatever they could donate on our Facebook page or our website, anybody who has an extra bag of litter," said Boyd.

Hillside already does online adoptions, but due to the current circumstances, it will also do phone interviews with those interested in adopting a pet and curbside or at-home deliveries.

"If it's the right home, we'll get the animal to them. And this is the perfect time to adopt animals because they have a month to get to know the animals and get them acclimated because everybody's home."