Vehicle slams into Nimble Hill Winery storefront

The wreck happened Wednesday morning along Route 6 near Tunkhannock.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — The owner of Nimble Hill Winery, Gary Toczko, got a phone call Wednesday morning he wasn't prepared to hear — a car had crashed through the front of his building.

"I'm like, 'What?' Toczko said. "It's like it was a dream, and I just couldn't comprehend it, so I pulled up the security cameras to see it."

In the video, an SUV is seen barreling through the parking lot of the winery in Tunkhannock and then through the area where the front door is. People who saw the crash quickly tried to help the driver of that SUV.

"He fell asleep at the wheel and hit the guardrails before our building and proceeded to go right through our front door."

The exterior walls and windows will have to be replaced, along with one interior wall where the front of the car made impact. Other than a damaged Christmas tree and some decorations, there was no major loss for the winery.

"We did not lose one drop of wine, which I cannot believe. Not one bottle was broken. I don't know how that happened," Toczko said.

Toczko said they've only been open for curbside and to-go orders, and they're thankful that no one was here when the crash happened.

"It could have been really a bad day for everyone, but we have some construction to do, and that's that. It's 2020."

Toczko said before he could even get to the shop, people had already pitched in to help clean up, and the company across the road gave them a dumpster to put the debris in.

"One of our very good customers, who's also a contractor, happened to be on the scene, and he has taken it upon himself to help us demo and get everything ready, so we can reopen again."

Tunkhannock Township police are investigating the crash.