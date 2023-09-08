New owners plan new life for closed Tyler Memorial Hospital

A Wyoming County businessman purchased the facility near Tunkhannock from Commonwealth Health.

WYOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Plans are underway to open a health care facility at the site of a closed hospital in Wyoming County.

A local business owner purchased the former Tyler Memorial Hospital in Tunkhannock Township from Commonwealth Health Services.

The new owner says they hope to reopen the facility with services to include urgent care, onsite lab collection, X-ray and imaging services, and primary care offices.

Dialysis offered by DaVita will remain, along with space for Pennsylvania Ambulance and the Wyoming County Community Health Foundation, according to a release from the new owners.

The new owners—the Ruark family, through their Family Limited Partnership—said negotiations are underway with a health care system to operate the urgent care facility.

Inpatient and surgical care ended at the hospital in 2021.

ER services were discontinued in 2022.

The owners plan an open house when the deal is finalized in the coming months.