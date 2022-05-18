Groundbreaking for new senior housing in Wyoming County

Officials in Wyoming County broke ground on a new senior housing facility in Nicholson. Twelve one-bedroom apartments will be constructed in about a year.

Example video title will go here for this video

NICHOLSON, Pa. — A groundbreaking, more than a decade in the making, as Wyoming County officials put shovels in the dirt for new senior housing in Nicholson.

"We've been working on this since 2012. So it's been so exciting to see it finally come to fruition and be able to move forward. I didn't think this day would come," said Commissioner Tom Henry.

The Bridgeview Commons Senior Housing project will cost more than $3 million dollars. State funding has made it possible to move forward with the construction of the 12-unit building.

"They're energy-efficient. They're their one-bedroom apartments. We know there's a market for senior housing and Wyoming County is the whole area so there's a there's an important need in this county for senior housing," said Dennis Phelps, Trehab Executive Director.

"It means so much to Nicholson and to me to see this happening and we need it because we have many residents that need to use and be a part of this," Joan Jenkins, Nicholson Borough council member.

Borough officials hope that this new housing will boost the local economy.

"Hopefully that could bring in some new stores and it'd be nice to have people here that will patronize them," Jenkins said.

"And there's so much possibility here with the viaduct and the train stations going to be open later on this year and their new sidewalks revitalization and this all just plays so nicely in a town that really needs help," Henry said.