LAKE WINOLA, Pa. — A teen has died after a head-on crash in Wyoming County early Sunday.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on Route 307 in Overfield Township near Lake Winola.

Tunkhannock Township Police said Abagail Messersmith, 17, died at the hospital. Messersmith was a passenger in a car that crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a truck. The 20-year-old driver is hospitalized.

The truck driver was not injured.