$5.3 million settlement for landowners in Chesapeake agreement

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced the details of the settlement Monday, providing millions for landowners with gas leases.

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has announced details of a settlement agreement with Chesapeake Energy, which filed for bankruptcy in June 2020.

Shapiro made the announcement at a news conference at the Wyoming County Courthouse in Tunkhannock.

The settlement provides for better payment of royalties for Pennsylvania landowners with Chesapeake leases, including $5.3 million in restitution.

The attorney general initially filed a complaint against Chesapeake Energy, the country's second-largest national gas producer, in December 2015. The complaint alleged Chesapeake engaged in unfair and deceptive business practices in securing natural gas leases and in its improper payment of royalties to Pennsylvania landowners.

Under the settlement, Chesapeake Energy must:

Provide an opportunity to Pennsylvania landowners with Chesapeake leases to obtain better payment of royalties going forward;

Stop offering leases that contain "market enhancement" clauses or "ready for sale or use" clauses to Pennsylvania landowners;

Hire an ombudsman to investigate individual claims, selected by AG Shapiro and Chesapeake, to review and respond to landowner complaints;

Allow the attorney general's office access to Chesapeake's books and records to ensure compliance with the settlement agreement;

Provide clear, transparent pricing information on their website, as well as an annual report to the Pennsylvania OAG detailing royalty payments; and

Pay landowners $5.3 million in restitution and $350,000 to the OAG towards its costs and fees.

Attorney General announcing details on settlement agreement reached with Chesapeake Energy, a natural gas company that the AG says cheated its way out of paying royalties to landowners in NEPA for years. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/j0UlNSKe00 — Elizabeth Worthington (@ElizWorth16) March 8, 2021